USA aims to flesh out specific decisions for Zelenskyy and Putin to end the war during Abu Dhabi talks – media

White House special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner intend to use meetings in Abu Dhabi to flesh out the specific decisions that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would need to make as part of efforts to reach an agreement to end the war, Axios reports, citing U.S. officials.

According to these officials, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is approaching the talks, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with "cautious optimism." At the same time, the American side acknowledges that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow remain far apart, particularly regarding the territorial issue.

A U.S. official told Axios, referring to the need to define concrete steps toward reaching an agreement to end the war, Witkoff and Kushner want to use the talks to flesh out the decisions that Putin and Zelenskyy will have to make,

U.S. officials stated that the Trump administration hopes for greater willingness from Putin to compromise, following the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on the sale of Russian diesel fuel—a move that was received positively in Moscow. One of the U.S. representatives said that the relationship they’ve built with Putin will be critical to these negotiations.

A political working group will focus on the territorial issue, which remains one of the most complex aspects of the negotiation process. Russia publicly demands control over the entire Donbas region, while Ukraine insists on defining territorial boundaries based on the current front line. At the same time, U.S. officials state that, in private discussions held over the last few weeks, both sides have shown a degree of flexibility on this issue.

According to U.S. representatives, reaching an agreement on territorial matters will be impossible without first agreeing on security guarantees.

The U.S. also proposes establishing a separate track for dialogue between European nations and Russia, aimed at creating mechanisms to reduce tensions and prevent conflicts. However, several European states view this initiative with suspicion, fearing it could reinforce the Russian narrative regarding a threat from Europe and potentially weaken NATO.

U.S. officials emphasize that this proposed format is not intended to replace or diminish NATO’s central role in ensuring European security. They suggest that a new security agreement between European nations and Russia could help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.