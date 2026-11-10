Sybiha and Barrot discuss peace efforts, support for Ukraine’s energy resilience

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot met in Paris to discuss, among other topics, support for Ukraine’s energy security this winter, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

"The Foreign Minister thanked his French counterpart for the warm welcome and for ensuring that Ukraine remains central to the agenda of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, notably through a dedicated 'G7+Ukraine' session. He added that France’s leadership at this critical juncture is of immense importance," the Foreign Ministry stated on Telegram.

"I briefed my colleague on the situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and international developments. We covered a full range of priority issues—from energy resilience to supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities and maintaining sanctions against Russia," Sybiha said, detailing the conversation.

"We particularly value the efforts that have helped mobilize support for Ukraine’s energy security this winter, and we look forward to continued coordination to strengthen our air defense capabilities," Sybiha noted.