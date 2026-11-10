Trilateral meeting begins in Abu Dhabi – media

Negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Tuesday, according to Russian media reports.

The trilateral meeting (Ukraine, the USA, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10–11, 2026, and is being held in a working format with the United States acting as a mediator. The primary topics for discussion include an "energy truce" (a cessation of strikes against energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the safety of navigation in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

The United States will be represented at the talks by Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both acting on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Ukraine will be represented at these trilateral negotiations, aimed at ending the war, by a delegation including the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov; the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov; his First Deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR)of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Vadym Skybytsky; and the leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia.

The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, it was reported that the Russian delegation would include Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.