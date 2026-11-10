Sybiha and Rubio begin talks in Paris – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have begun talks in Paris, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry noted that during the meeting, the two sides will discuss peace efforts, the development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities and resilience.

"Talks between Andriy Sybiha and Marco Rubio have begun in Paris. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State will discuss peace efforts, the development of the strategic partnership, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities and resilience," the ministry stated.