The United States wants Russia to agree to the participation of European parties in negotiations on a settlement for Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

A U.S. official stated that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to secure Russia’s consent for talks that would include European officials. He said that he firmly believes that at this moment it is really needed to have Europe at the negotiating table to end the war.

According to U.S. officials, two-day talks involving the USA, Russia, and Ukraine, beginning Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and Russia, as well as territorial issues. Washington believes that addressing these matters collectively is crucial to bringing the war to an end.

The U.S. official noted that the American administration asked Moscow whether it would object to Washington providing Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on 'Article 5'—a reference to NATO’s collective defense commitments. It is assumed that the alliance will offer the same, the FT notes.

The publication clarifies that the final say on the nature of these security guarantees rests with Trump.

However, according to the ezine, European diplomats are skeptical about the possibility of a breakthrough in the Abu Dhabi talks. Nevertheless, they acknowledge the importance of remaining engaged in the current diplomatic process—whether it concerns Ukraine or broader European security.

European officials have also indicated an openness to discussions on restoring previous security mechanisms, specifically, the Treaty on Open Skies, which was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002.

Meanwhile, Russian media, citing a source within the Russian negotiating team, reported on Tuesday that the primary focus of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will be the key aspects of establishing new security architecture in Europe, with the settlement of the situation in Ukraine serving as only one of several topics for discussion.