USA expresses cautious optimism regarding Abu Dhabi talks but doesn’t expect agreement – ​​media

US officials have expressed cautious optimism about the prospects for talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, though they do not anticipate that an agreement will be reached, Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufoglu reported on the social network X on Monday.

According to his information, US officials outlined Washington’s primary expectations, key points of contention, and potential next steps during a briefing for journalists ahead of the talks. The briefing was held off the record.

“No deal is expected in Abu Dhabi. The goal is to clarify positions, identify remaining gaps and establish a framework for further negotiations. Officials said the U.S. is ‘cautiously optimistic,’ and suggested further meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy could follow soon, depending on progress,” the message published on Monday reads.

The American side seeks to expand the current trilateral negotiation format by bringing in European partners, specifically Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, as well as NATO, the European Union, and Ukraine. The primary focus of this broader format would be on security guarantees for Ukraine and the future security architecture in Europe following the end of the war.

According to U.S. officials, Washington has proposed that Russia agree to a guarantee mechanism that would provide Ukraine with protection similar to that stipulated under Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. At the same time, the final decision regarding any potential U.S. commitments will rest with President Donald Trump, while the financial burden of these guarantees—as one American official noted—should fall to Europe.

A key point of contention remains the issue of territorial control. Russia continues to insist on establishing control over the entire Donetsk region, whereas Ukraine advocates for maintaining the current line of contact.