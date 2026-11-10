About 65,000 people remain in Kherson – City Military Administration

Approximately 65,000 people currently remain in Kherson—a city subjected to targeted enemy shelling on a daily basis—down from a pre-full-scale-invasion population of 300,000, reported Yaroslav Shanko, head of Kherson City Military Administration.

"Kherson is once again under intense Russian shelling... Despite the danger, about 65,000 people remain in the city. They continue to live, work, and support one another in a place that, prior to the full-scale invasion, was home to nearly 300,000 residents," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Shanko, enemy drones hunt for people and vehicles, artillery strikes residential neighborhoods, and Russian forces remotely lay landmines on the streets. "Anti-drone nets have become part of the urban landscape, while burnt-out cars serve as yet another testament to Russian terror," Shanko stated.