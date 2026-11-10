Ukraine begins talks in UAE with meeting with European partners and NATO, United States to join later – Umerov

The first day of talks in the United Arab Emirates began with a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission, which US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due to join later, Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine head Rustem Umerov has reported.

"We will compare positions and coordinate steps before the next stage of the talks," Umerov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, after the meeting with European partners and NATO representatives the talks will continue in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

"Our key priorities are a cessation of hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, economic recovery and development of Ukraine, and humanitarian steps. We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer," Umerov said in a post shared on Tuesday.

As reported, a trilateral meeting (Ukraine, the United States and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format with US mediation. The main topics of the talks are an energy truce (a halt to strikes on energy and critical infrastructure), shipping security in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues and a prisoner exchange.

The United States at the talks will be represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ukraine at the trilateral talks on ending the war, scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), will be represented by Foreign Intelligence Service head Rustem Umerov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

The Russian delegation will be headed by aide to Vladimir Putin Vladimir Medinsky. It has also been reported that the Russian delegation will include Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Russian deputy foreign ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Igor Kostyukov and deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yury Zhigarlovsky.