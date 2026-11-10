Talks in Abu Dhabi to begin at 9:50 a.m. Kyiv time – media

Negotiations in a Ukraine–USA–Russia format are set to begin in Abu Dhabi (UAE) at 9:50 a.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday, according to Russian media reports.

The trilateral meeting (Ukraine, USA, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10–11, 2026, and will be held in a working format with the United States acting as a mediator. Key topics for the talks include an "energy truce" (a cessation of strikes against energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the safety of navigation in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

The United States will be represented at the talks by President Donald Trump’s associates, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ukraine will be represented at the trilateral negotiations, aimed at ending the war, by Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine; Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; his First Deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; Vadym Skybytsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; and Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, it was reported that the Russian delegation would include Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.