Kyiv region administration on consequences of shelling over past day: one person killed, 9 more injured, including child

The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to nine people, including a minor, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, has reported on the consequences of enemy attacks over the past day.

"Unfortunately, over the past day one person was killed and 9 more were injured in an enemy attack on Kyiv region, including a child," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Tkachenko, the most damage was recorded in Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod and Boryspil districts. In Bucha district, three private houses, a car and energy infrastructure were damaged. One person was injured.

Tkachenko reported that in Vyshhorod district four private houses, three sections of an apartment building, an unfinished apartment building, four vehicles and an administrative building were damaged. "Unfortunately, one person was killed. Three more people were injured, including a minor child," he wrote.

In Obukhiv district one vehicle was damaged. In Boryspil district eight private houses, two vehicles and an energy facility were damaged. Four people were injured.

In Brovary district no property damage was recorded, and one person was injured. In Bila Tserkva district two warehouses and 17 vehicles were damaged.