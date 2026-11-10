Intl working group on human dimension resumes activity – Lubinets

The international working group on the human dimension has resumed its activity after a break since May, and 91 participants took part in its 14th meeting, a record number in the group's history, including representatives of 48 diplomatic missions, among them 19 ambassadors, and 16 international organizations, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"After a break since May, we have resumed the work of the Working Group on the Human Dimension. Together with the co-chairs, Canadian Ambassador Tamara Mawhinney and Norwegian Ambassador Lars Ragnar Hansen, we discussed with international partners the most acute humanitarian challenges and joint actions to overcome them," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian ombudsman, 91 participants joined the meeting, a record number in the group's history. They included representatives of 48 diplomatic missions, among them 19 ambassadors, and 16 international organizations.

"One of the main topics was the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 9,996 of our citizens have been brought home. At the same time, to find solutions and secure the release of our people, it is necessary to engage international partners more actively. These issues were also at the center of attention of the Second International Conference 'Paths to Peace' in Toronto," Lubinets said.

According to him, the return of deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children was discussed separately. Under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 2,798 children have already been returned. At the same time, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is growing: Slovakia recently became its 53rd member.

"I also shared the experience of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky in Kherson region: from negotiations mediated by US First Lady Melania Trump to agreeing a ceasefire regime and organizing the return of people. It is important that partners heard direct testimony from those who lived through the occupation. Following the results of this humanitarian mission, we decided to establish, on the basis of the Ombudsman's Office, a Center for the Return of Civilian Citizens of Ukraine. It is to unite the work of the relevant institutions, help establish the whereabouts of illegally detained and missing persons, and provide support to them and their families. I called on international partners to join in developing this Center," Lubinets said.