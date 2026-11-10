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Russian drone hits suburban electric train at station in Sumy, passengers and railway workers unhurt - Ukrzaliznytsia

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Russian drone hits suburban electric train at station in Sumy, passengers and railway workers unhurt - Ukrzaliznytsia
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

A Russian drone attacked a suburban electric train in Sumy while it was standing on the platform of a railway station, and nobody was hurt in the attack, the press service of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday.

"At the moment of the hit the train was on the platform of the railway station. The train crew was in a shelter. Neither passengers nor railway workers were hurt," the report published on the company's Telegram channel says.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to stay in shelters during an air raid alert and not to ignore alert signals.

#station #sumy #uz #attack
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