Ukraine's air defense downs 135 of 162 Russian drones, drones hit 19 locations - Air Force

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 135 Russian drones overnight on Tuesday, but strike drones hit 19 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday morning.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 air defense had shot down or suppressed 135 Russian Shahed-type, Gerbera and other types of drones (70 of them jet-powered), and several strike drones are still in the air, combat work continues!" the Air Force said on Telegram.

In total, overnight on Nov 10 (from 18:00 on Nov 9) Russia attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area - Millerovo, Russia) and 162 Shahed-type strike drones (96 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, hits by Russian air attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, and fallen downed drones (debris) at nine locations.