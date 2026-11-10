Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region injures 8, including small child, over past day

1 min read
Add as source
Russian shelling of Kharkiv region injures 8, including small child, over past day

Over the past day Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the region, and eight people were injured, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehobov has reported.

"In the city of Kharkiv, women aged 70 and 77, men aged 54 and 44 and a boy aged 1 year 11 months were wounded. Women aged 46 and 80 suffered an acute stress reaction. In the settlement of Shevchenkove, a 22-year-old man was wounded," Synehobov wrote on his Telegram channel.

#kharkiv #casualties
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT