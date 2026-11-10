Power situation in Kyiv and Dnipro remains especially difficult due to Russia's new tactics - Shmyhal

The electricity supply situation in Kyiv and Dnipro remains especially difficult as a result of Russian strikes on key energy system facilities using jet-powered drones and artificial intelligence, and additional repair crews of power engineers have already been formed to speed up round-the-clock restoration work, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said on Monday evening.

"We held a meeting of the Staff. The electricity situation in Kyiv and Dnipro remains especially difficult. Restoration work continues around the clock without interruption. Additional crews of power engineers have already been formed to help. In parallel we are strengthening the resilience of communities by developing and launching already installed distributed generation, to reduce dependence on individual large energy facilities and provide additional power sources," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the timing of repairs is directly affected by the intensity of Russian shelling, since this autumn Russia has switched to a comprehensive strategy of destroying the Ukrainian energy system and substantially changed its attack tactics. In particular, Russian forces are massively using turbojet-engine drones in a target-search mode using MESH networks and artificial intelligence technologies to improve the accuracy of strikes. The main targets have become key substations, switchgear, power transmission lines, thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, combined heat and power plants and oil and gas infrastructure facilities.

In addition, participants in the meeting agreed on interaction between the Kyiv contact centers, distribution system operators and the Government Contact Center to speed up the processing of citizens' appeals and complaints. Central and local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and energy companies, are coordinating actions to promptly eliminate the consequences of shelling.