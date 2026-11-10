Zelenskyy: Ukrainian negotiating group arrives in UAE for trilateral meeting

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi it will hold the first meeting in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation, as well as separate talks with European partners to propose de-escalation steps and prepare a leaders-level summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Monday.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of India and informed him about the preparation of the trilateral format: Ukraine, America, Russia. Our negotiating group is already in the Emirates. Tomorrow is the first meeting. Partners from Europe will also be there, and there will be separate formats with them, which should all lead to one thing: bringing real peace closer. We greatly value the support of every country. India made proposals on food security, which, unfortunately, were not supported by the Russian side. And now at the meetings in Abu Dhabi our team will propose de-escalation steps, there must be an understanding of how to organize the trilateral format at the leaders level in order to truly and honestly end this war," Zelenskyy said.

The president also reported on a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief attended by government officials, military command, the mayor of Kyiv and representatives of frontline regions, the Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Donetsk regions. Participants in the Staff meeting considered countering Russian attacks on bridges and the power grid, with which the aggressor seeks to split the country along the Dnipro. According to the head of the Ukrainian state, the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to allocate additional state resources to close shortfalls on the ground, and communities and regions must carry out the agreed resilience plans.

In addition, following his conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the prime minister of Ukraine, together with representatives of the European Commission, is agreeing on the parameters of additional assistance from the European Union to strengthen Ukrainian logistics, transport and energy resilience in winter. At the same time, Kyiv is preparing new defense packages within bilateral contacts with partners and aims to open all clusters in Ukraine's EU accession talks by the end of this year.

At the Staff meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty reported on the situation at the front, where the Defense Forces are inflicting record daily and weekly losses on Russian troops and using long-range strikes, thereby strengthening Kyiv's negotiating positions. The president separately urged the Verkhovna Rada to support, during the current plenary week, bills on European integration, state financing, anti-corruption and Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.