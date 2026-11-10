France allocates EUR 40 mln for repair of Chornobyl NPP arch, total funds raised exceed EUR 278 mln

France is directing EUR 40 mln to the restoration of the protective arch of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, damaged by a Russian drone hit in 2025, and the total amount accumulated by international donors has exceeded EUR 278 mln, French Minister Delegate for Europe at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on Monday evening.

"France's mobilization in support of Ukraine and the EBRD to ensure the repair of the Chornobyl arch damaged by a Russian drone in 2025. France is allocating 40 million euros. In total we have raised more than 278 million euros for this work thanks to our French initiative during the G7 presidency. This contribution helps protect the population and preserve the nuclear safety of our continent. Our support for Ukraine will not weaken. Its security is also our security," Haddad wrote on X.

Financing of restoration work at the Shelter facility is coordinated jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

As reported, the Group of Seven (G7) countries will provide EUR 260 mln to finance urgent repair of the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which was seriously damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025.