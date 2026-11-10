Number of injured in Kharkiv rises to 6 - Terekhov

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv has risen from four to six, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported.

"The number of injured has risen to six," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also noted that, according to updated information, the hit occurred not in the Shevchenkivsky district but in the Kholodnohirsky district.

Earlier, a Russian drone hit the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, a fire broke out and there were injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Monday evening.