Kyiv, EU prepare additional aid for energy, transport and shelters in million-plus cities - Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has held talks with European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid Ajla Lahbib on practical steps to provide additional support to residents of the capital and large cities that come under daily Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, the head of government said on Monday evening.

"I held a conversation with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Ajla Lahbib. We discussed practical steps following the conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Their... goal is practical additional assistance to residents of the capital and million-plus cities, where Russia is trying to destroy critical infrastructure with daily attacks," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, the sides focused on four key priorities. The first concerns energy: Ukraine has asked European partners to supply additional generators, autonomous power sources for homes and individual devices for multistory buildings, since backup power is critically important during prolonged outages. The second covers transport, with the discussion on attracting additional buses that do not depend on electricity supply and will make it possible to maintain service during blackouts. A need for diesel fuel has also been formed to ensure the operation of the first two items.

The third priority is the installation of 1,200 mobile shelters in the first phase, including 200 in Kyiv and the rest in frontline cities, with financial support from partners, and the fourth is the reinforcement of existing bridge crossings and the construction of new ones. In addition, participants in the meeting looked at the operation of the railway, logistical challenges and countering Russian shelling.

The sides agreed to work out each of these areas jointly, determine the exact parameters and prepare drafts of possible solutions during a repeat phone conversation scheduled for Wednesday.