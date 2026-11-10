Security guarantees for Ukraine must be acceptable to Russia, otherwise mechanism will not work - Rubio

Post-war security guarantees for Ukraine must ensure the country's protection, but at the same time they must win the consent of the Russian Federation, because without it no security mechanism will function effectively, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in comments to the media.

Rubio said Ukraine will need to feel secure after the war, and that this obviously has to be something Russia will also agree to, so that such guarantees can work. He said security guarantees will be decisive for Ukraine to be able to agree to anything, but that they must also be acceptable to Russia.

Answering journalists' questions on whether Kyiv could be offered security guarantees modeled on Articles 4 and 5 of NATO, Rubio noted that there is no finally approved plan. According to him, various concepts of the post-war security architecture are currently being discussed, and they will become a key element of the final end of the war.

Commenting on the prospect of enshrining such arrangements in an international treaty, the secretary of state allowed for the possibility but noted that ratification of agreements requires passing through complex procedures.