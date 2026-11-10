Russian strike injures 2 people at municipal building in Pereiaslav - regional administration

Two people were injured and hospitalized as a result of a Russian strike on a municipally owned building in Pereiaslav, Kyiv region, where citizens in need of special social support and care lived, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said on Monday evening.

"In Pereiaslav, a Russian strike damaged a municipally owned building where people in need of special social support and care live. Unfortunately, two people were injured. They have been taken to hospital. All people who were in the facility at the time of the incident have been evacuated. The building is partially destroyed," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the regional administration noted that all residents of the facility were evacuated at the time of the attack, and specialized services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the shelling and coordinating measures to safely accommodate the affected citizens.