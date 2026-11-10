EU Council extends mandate of military mission for Ukraine for 2 years with budget of almost EUR 300 mln

The Council of the European Union has decided to extend the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for another two years, until Nov 15, 2028, with budget funding of almost EUR 300 mln for this period, and has also agreed to set up a presence of the mission directly in Ukraine, the EU Council press service has reported.

"In this context, the Council also decided to establish a presence in Ukraine to ensure direct and effective coordination with the Ukrainian military authorities, the Armed Forces and like-minded international partners, thereby guaranteeing the further development of EU training in line with the needs of the Armed Forces. The mission's mandate has also been expanded to focus on learning lessons from the battlefield and strengthening military training in support of Ukraine's defense agenda," the official communique on the EU institution's website says.

The decision was made following a recent strategic review of the activities of EUMAM Ukraine. The mission will continue close coordination with other international partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Norway, and will also interact with the Coalition of the Willing and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) within the framework of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine command (NSATU).

The EUMAM Ukraine mission operates as a key instrument of the European Union's military support aimed at strengthening the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the mission was founded in October 2022 at Kyiv's request, European instructors have trained more than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen.