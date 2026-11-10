Ukrainian military intelligence identifies those involved in air strike on Komyshuvakha that killed 55 - Sybiha

Ukrainian military intelligence has identified the Russian pilots and the officer responsible for planning the guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region, where at least 55 civilians died during the distribution of humanitarian aid, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said overnight on Tuesday following a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

"The reason the Security Council convened yesterday is written in blood in Dnipro and Komyshuvakha. A Russian drone struck a crowded railway platform in Dnipro, killing 15 civilians. In Komyshuvakha, Russian guided aerial bombs killed at least 55 people who had gathered to receive humanitarian aid. At least 70 lives were taken by these two atrocities alone. Ukraine's military intelligence has already identified the Russian pilots who dropped the bombs on Komyshuvakha, as well as the officer who planned the strike. We know their names. We will pursue every perpetrator, from those who released the bombs to those who gave the orders," Sybiha wrote on X.

The foreign minister said that no military rank or permanent seat on the UN Security Council can confer immunity from responsibility for war crimes, and advised the perpetrators to study the materials of the Nuremberg trials. According to him, Russia's deliberate terror against the civilian population with drones and missiles, as well as systematic attacks on energy infrastructure and facilities critical to nuclear safety, are direct manifestations of Moscow's genocidal campaign and require a proportionate international response.

Sybiha also stressed the unlawful retention by the Russian Federation of the permanent seat of the Soviet Union on the UN Security Council, which Moscow abuses to block international decisions and evade responsibility for violations of the organization's Charter. Sybiha separately expressed gratitude to Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze and the Latvian side for their leadership during the meeting and for clearly recording the genocidal nature of Russian crimes, calling on UN member states to take effective steps to stop Russia's aggression.