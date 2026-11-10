US Secretary of State Rubio meets Sybiha in Paris on Tuesday ahead of G7 session on Ukraine

The schedule of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris on Tuesday puts the issue of Ukraine in the spotlight and includes a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha before the start of talks among the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu reported on Tuesday morning.

"Rubio's schedule in Paris on Tuesday puts Ukraine front and center. He will meet with Sybiha before joining the G7 talks, including a working lunch devoted to support for Ukraine. These meetings come against the backdrop of separate US-Ukraine-Russia talks continuing in Abu Dhabi," the journalist wrote on X.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is visiting Paris on Nov 9-10, where he will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries at the invitation of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot.