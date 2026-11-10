Astarta suspends soybean plant operations after Russian air strike

The soybean processing plant of agroholding Astarta was damaged as a result of a Russian air strike on Nov 8, the company said in a stock exchange report.

"After the attack the plant's operations were suspended. As of the date of publication of this report, no casualties among employees have been recorded," Astarta stressed.

After the State Emergency Service completes its inspection, the company will assess the damage and losses incurred, the release says.

As reported, Astarta's sales of soybean oil in the third quarter of this year rose 11.8% compared with the third quarter of last year to 12,570 tonnes, with the price up 17.1% to UAH 54,910, while sales of soybean meal fell 20.2% to 27,700 tonnes, with the price up 32.5% to UAH 20,380.

Astarta is a vertically integrated agro-industrial holding operating in eight regions of Ukraine. It includes six sugar mills, farms with a land bank of 220,000 hectares and dairy farms with 22,000 head of cattle, an oilseed extraction plant in Hlobyne (Poltava region), seven grain elevators and a biogas complex.

Astarta agroholding received a net loss of EUR 14.07 mln in the first half of 2026 compared with a net profit of EUR 42.27 mln in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the first half of this year fell by just 0.1% to EUR 226.47 mln, and export sales accounted for 62% versus 61% in the first half of last year.