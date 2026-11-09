Carthage case not linked to launch of medical cannabis market; illegal networks sought to block reforms – UAMC head

The Carthage case is not related to the launch of the medical cannabis market, but illegal networks had an interest in blocking the changes mentioned in the materials released by law enforcement agencies, a lawyer and head of the Ukrainian Medical Cannabis Association (UAMC) Hennadiy Shabas said.

"This case has absolutely nothing to do with the launch of the medical cannabis market. A clear distinction must be made here. Synthetic cannabinoids are so-called designer drugs. They are created in laboratories specifically to circumvent bans. Medical cannabis is a completely different story. In Ukraine, it is legal and permitted," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Regarding synthetic cannabinoids, Shabas said "as soon as one formula is banned, manufacturers slightly alter the molecule and release a "new" substance. That's how this market works all over the world."

"This is not cannabis, not tetrahydrocannabinol and not cannabis derivatives. They have nothing in common with cannabis – neither in origin, nor in composition, nor in chemical structure, nor in terms of danger. The similarity in names misleads people, but there is no connection beyond that," he said.

Shabas said "the law on medical cannabis had broad public support because people truly need this medicine; that is precisely why criminals are trying to exploit this public sentiment and disguise their synthetic drugs as medical cannabis."

"For patients who have been waiting for treatment for years, this is particularly painful. That is why it is important for the public to understand: this is drug trafficking, not medical cannabis, and it must not undermine trust in legal treatment," he said.

Shabas said the changes to the list of controlled substances mentioned in the published materials "banned substances by name; it was enough to change the formula of a synthetic substance, and the new compound was formally exempt from the ban."

"Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 146 of February 5, 2026, banned ADB-4en-PINACA – a substance found in products sold by the U420 chain. The process lasted from September 2025 to February 2026, so CMU Resolution No. 1213 of October 2, 2026, introduced controls over entire groups of derivatives – in particular, synthetic cannabinoids – based on their chemical structure. "Now, there's no need to register each new formula separately," he said.

He said "the business model of such chains relied on selling substances that had not yet been banned."

"For them, every new ban meant changing the formula and destroying remaining inventory. That explains their interest in blocking these changes," he said.

Commenting on the development of the medical cannabis market, Shabas said that changes to the legislation regarding state regulation of the circulation of plants of the Cannabis genus took effect on August 16, 2024, and the first dispensing of medications to patients took place on June 11, 2026.

"According to the Ministry of Health's estimates, the need is for about 6 million Ukrainians. These are people with cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and veterans suffering from chronic and phantom pain. Current status: 23 registration certificates for cannabis plant substances have been issued, and another 16 applications are under review. Availability remains low. Thirty-six public and 30 private entities hold licenses, but as of October 2026, only seven pharmacies in five cities were actually dispensing the medications," he said, noting that the association is currently preparing an interactive map for patients and doctors to show where patients can purchase these medications.

"The main barriers are: a limited selection of dosage forms, the quota system, problems with incoming quality control of imported active pharmaceutical ingredients, and high prices for patients. The market has been launched, but it is still in its early stages. There is still a lot of work ahead, and unfortunately, events like this [the scandal surrounding the Carthage case] complicate legal development," he said.

As previously reported, the materials from the Carthage case released by NABU specifically mentioned attempts to influence the Minister of Health in order to block changes to the list of controlled substances that could affect the business of selling psychoactive mixtures through the U420 store chain. One of the participants discussed the risk that the mixture's composition might be deemed illegal, which would require changing the formula and destroying inventory.