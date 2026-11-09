Komyshuvakha, Mariupol Drama Theatre to serve as evidence to hold Russian war criminals accountable – Ukraine's UN envoy

Russian airstrikes on Donetsk Regional Academic Drama Theater in Mariupol and a school in Komyshuvakha will form the basis of the evidence in international prosecutions of Russian war criminals who planned and carried out these attacks, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Andriy Melnyk said.

"Let me draw your attention to one village. We have already heard its name – Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region. On November 2, people gathered at the local school to receive humanitarian aid. Russian aircraft deliberately bombed this building. Those who survived the initial strikes rushed to take cover – both police officers and rescue workers. But even seven meters underground did not protect them from Russian brutality. The plane returned, and three-metric-ton guided bombs fell directly on the shelter, burying alive those who had sought refuge there," Melnyk said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday.

According to official figures, at least 55 innocent people were killed in Komyshuvakha. The search for survivors continues, and 45 bodies are still listed as missing.

"This atrocity is painfully reminiscent of the mass killing at the Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of civilians, mostly women and children, sought shelter only to be buried under the rubble following a Russian airstrike at the start of the full-scale invasion on March 16, 2022," the diplomat said.

He noted that the word "CHILDREN" was written in huge letters on the roof of that building and was clearly visible from the air, but the Russian occupiers did not care and killed innocent Ukrainians.

"The Mariupol Theater and the school in Komyshuvakha will forever remain grim symbols of Russia's most egregious war crimes and crimes against humanity. And both cases will become part of the evidence base in the prosecution of every individual – every individual who planned, ordered, or carried out these attacks, including those diplomats who shamelessly whitewash these crimes here at the UN," Melnyk said.

He also noted that, just as last winter, the Russians' goal is to completely destroy Ukraine's energy and water infrastructure and freeze millions of people to death. Melnik recalled that according to the latest report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, published a few days ago, Russia's systematic attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure-which deprive millions of civilians of light, heat, and water – constitute not only war crimes but also crimes against humanity.

He specifically noted the importance of the lives saved in Oleshky, thanking U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, but the permanent representative stated that "we cannot turn a blind eye to the cynical game that Russia continues to play."

"Having set this trap for Ukrainians in the occupied territories, particularly in the Kherson region, Moscow is now trying to pose as a benefactor, passing off a belated, out-of-necessity move as its own "gesture of goodwill." Let's not forget who created this humanitarian tragedy in the first place. It was Russia, and it remains Russia. I wouldn't want to spoil the overall impression, but there is hope in Ukraine – real hope that the 'miracle in Oleshky' will mark the beginning of an expanded ceasefire, not just a local one, but one implemented along the entire front line," Melnyk said.

He recalled that during the operation in Oleshky, Russia rotated its troops, deployed reinforcements, and moved additional military equipment to the area, and what's more, the very next day after the local ceasefire ended, Russia killed the former director of a local school with a drone.

"All of us – and first and foremost the Security Council – must do everything possible to force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and stop playing games, using diplomacy merely as a fig leaf and a tool of war. Of course, Oleshky could serve as a first, modest example of rebuilding mutual trust – a confidence-building measure that could pave the way for a genuine peace process," the diplomat said.