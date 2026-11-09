Ukraine's UN envoy: Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin anywhere in world, whether at G20 or in Antarctica

The Ukrainian side is counting on the results of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, but notes that key decisions will require a face-to-face meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, which could take place "anywhere in the world" except Moscow, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Andriy Melnyk.

At a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, Melnyk said "despite Russia's cynical maneuvers," Ukraine remains fully committed to seeking peace.

"We'll see what the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi bring tomorrow and on Wednesday. But one thing is clear: without a summit at the highest level, a political breakthrough is hardly possible. That is precisely why the President of Ukraine is ready to meet with Putin at the first opportunity – whether in Florida in December, on the sidelines of the G20, or in any other corner of the world; if necessary, even in Antarctica, anywhere, just not in Moscow," the diplomat said.

According to him, "the problem is that Putin is still clinging to his illusion that he can break Ukraine's will and force Ukrainians to capitulate," yet for the second month in a row, Russian troops have been losing territory on the battlefield. Melnyk said that in October, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops captured only 139 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, while losing control of 167 square kilometers.

"The result is a net territorial loss of 28 square kilometers for Russia, which continues to advance – but is actually retreating. The scale of losses and territorial concessions reflects the reality on the battlefield: Russian troops have lost the strategic initiative and their offensive capabilities. Putin's army has reached a dead end in Ukraine. His dream of further conquests remains nothing more than an illusion," Melnyk said.

According to the permanent representative, Putin is now focusing all his efforts on three things: escalating violence against Ukraine's civilian population; simultaneously intensifying sabotage operations and psychological warfare, sowing discord within Ukrainian society, undermining trust, and driving a wedge between Ukraine and its European allies; "a cynical play of the "diplomatic card": not to end the war, but to buy time, keep the diplomatic process going while Moscow continues to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, and possibly agree to a ceasefire only after inflicting total damage."

Melnyk called on not only our European allies but also all UN member states to immediately transfer to Ukraine all available air defense systems, especially Patriot interceptor missiles, so that Ukrainians can protect Ukrainian skies from an "apocalyptic rain of Russian missiles."

"Keeping these vital systems in storage while, before the eyes of the entire world, Russia kills dozens of civilians every day and turns Ukraine into a scorched earth is hardly a Christian thing to do," the diplomat said.