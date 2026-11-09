EU Council extends mandate of military mission training Ukrainian troops until Nov 2028

The EU Council has decided to extend the mandate of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for another two years – until November 15, 2028 – allocating a budget of nearly EUR 300 million for this period.

The EU Council's press service announced the decision on Monday.

The Council said the decision was made following the results of a recent strategic review of EUMAM's activities. "In this context, the Council also decided to establish a presence in Ukraine to ensure direct and effective coordination with the Ukrainian military authorities, the UAF and like-minded international partners, thus ensuring that the EU training continues to evolve in line with the UAF's needs," the statement reads.

In addition, the council expanded the mission's mandate, which now places greater emphasis on incorporating battlefield experience and on strengthening military training to support Ukraine's defense objectives.

"EUMAM Ukraine will continue to coordinate closely with other like-minded international partners such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Norway. It will also cooperate with the Coalition of the Willing, as well as with NATO within the framework of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command," the council said.

The council said EUMAM Ukraine is a key instrument of EU military support for Ukraine, with the primary goal of helping to build the military capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the mission's establishment in October 2022 at Ukraine's request, more than 100,000 military personnel have undergone training within its framework.