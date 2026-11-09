USA expresses condolences over Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha, Kharkiv hospital; attacks must stop – US rep to UN Security Council

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Dan Negrea expressed his condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the recent Russian strikes on the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhia region) and a hospital in Kharkiv.

"We extend our condolences to the many families who lost loved ones in the recent strikes on the village of Komyshuvakha, the humanitarian distribution site in Zaporizhzhia, and the Kharkiv hospital. Civilians caught in the crossfire of this war continue to pay the ultimate price," he said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday.

Negrea said "we can and must do more to protect civilians." "Strikes on populated areas must end," the diplomat added.

The United States also called on "both sides to cease attacks" on ships carrying grain, food supply chains, energy infrastructure, and humanitarian aid distribution points.

Separately, Negrea noted the importance of the operation in Oleshky, facilitated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

"Civilians caught in the crossfire of this war continue to pay the ultimate price. We note with sincere appreciation that Russia and Ukraine fully respected the five-day ceasefire period, thus enabling humanitarian access and evacuation. Success depended on the cooperation of both parties, and we hope the cooperation in Oleshky can serve as a model for protecting civilians in imminent danger of harm from hostilities. As the First Lady said, Oleshky proves we can raise humanity above war. But both sides must resist slipping back into a vicious cycle of attacks, retaliation, and death," the diplomat said.

However, he added, "but both sides must resist slipping back into a vicious cycle of attacks, retaliation, and death."

As previously reported, the State Emergency Service had earlier announced that the death toll from a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia district had risen to 55.

On November 2, Russia launched a targeted strike on a school in the village of Komyshuvakha, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took shelter, and then the occupiers launched a second strike: nine more bombs were dropped directly on the shelter.