US at UN Security Council: Abu Dhabi talks intended to build on results of meetings in Kyiv, St. Petersburg

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the organization Dan Negrea commenting on the trilateral talks (Ukraine – the United States – Russia) scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this week, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to reaching a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

"We look forward to trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi later this week, where we will build upon progress achieved in Kyiv and St. Petersburg towards a comprehensive, durable peace agreement," he said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday.

The diplomat assured that the United States remains committed to playing "a constructive role to stop the needless violence and end this war."

"We expect no less of Russia and Ukraine," he said.

As previously reported, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, mediated by the United States, are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10-11. The peace talks will be attended by representatives of the European Commission, the European Council, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom at the level of security advisors, as well as the Chief of Staff of the NATO Secretary General.