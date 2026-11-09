Merz threatens to block EU's seven-year budget if member states don't commit to funding Ukraine – media

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he would not support the adoption of the next seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034 unless all member states commit to continued funding for Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

This is stated in a letter from Merz to European Council President António Costa, which the publication reviewed. The chancellor linked his support for the future EU budget to the agreement of all member states to help cover Ukraine's financial needs, as the country will face a funding shortfall of EUR 70 billion next year. In the letter, Merz emphasized the need to find a solution that would provide Ukraine with long-term financial support, particularly for servicing its outstanding debt.

"The collective commitment of all of us, without exception, to make a fair contribution toward covering Ukraine's financial shortfall is a necessary prerequisite for resolving this issue and discussing any further matters, especially those with financial implications… We must then find a solution supported by all member states that will provide Ukraine with a stable, long-term financing outlook starting in 2028," the chancellor said in the letter.

Ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Dublin, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, the issue of continued funding for Ukraine remains one of the key items on the agenda, as despite the previously agreed-upon EUR 90 billion loan, Kyiv will need an additional EUR 70 billion next year. The European Union has expressed its readiness to provide approximately EUR 45 billion of this amount, and the European Commission is working on mechanisms to raise the necessary funds, in particular through the issuance of joint debt instruments.

Merz is leveraging Germany's position as the EU's largest net contributor to secure guaranteed funding for Ukraine not only in 2027 but also in subsequent years. At the same time, Berlin is seeking to change the decision-making process by replacing the principle of unanimous support with a qualified majority vote, so that individual member states cannot block further financial aid to Kyiv.

"Ukraine's funding needs must be addressed within the framework of the next EU budget. Financial support for Ukraine from all EU member states is a necessary condition for the successful conclusion of the EU budget negotiations," a German government representative said.