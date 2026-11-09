UN reports record rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine: September figures show 85% increase compared to last year

In September, the number of civilian victims in Ukraine rose by 85% compared to the same period last year, amid an intensification of Russian shelling. Figures for October likely remained at a similar level, stated Kayako Gotoh, Director for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas at the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Operations.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, the UN representative emphasized that the situation has become increasingly dire and dangerous, with millions of Ukrainian civilians remaining under constant fire as the Russian Federation intensifies attacks on populated areas and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

Gotoh reported that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified the deaths of at least 17,968 civilians, including 874 children. At least 57,713 civilians, including 3,504 children, have sustained injuries. The actual figures are likely significantly higher. Preliminary analysis indicates that the number of civilian casualties in October was just as high as in September," she said.

"As such attacks continue to escalate, civilian casualties in Ukraine are reaching record highs. This September, at least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 injured. This figure is 85 per cent higher than in September last year. This September, at least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 injured. This figure is 85 per cent higher than in September last year.

Gotoh highlighted that just a week ago, on November 2, a horrific attack on a school building in the settlement of Kamyshuvakha (Zaporizhia region), which was serving as a shelter and a distribution point for humanitarian aid, reportedly left at least 55 people dead and five others injured. It is reported that 45 people remain missing, trapped beneath the rubble.

Furthermore, on November 3, a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv hit a hospital complex, injuring at least 73 people. On the same day, in Dnipro, a Russian missile strike destroyed a hospice, necessitating the evacuation of dozens of ill and elderly patients.

The UN noted that on October 29, the Russian armed forces carried out a series of deadly attacks across Ukraine, striking civilian targets during the day when many people were present. In Dnipro, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a railway platform crowded with people; according to reports, 15 civilians were killed and 14 others were injured. In Chernihiv, a drone attack on a street in the city center reportedly killed two 15-year-old girls and left 37 civilians, including five children, injured. Casualties were also reported in Kremenchuk (Poltava region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Kyiv.

Gotoh emphasized that the UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned these recent Russian attacks.