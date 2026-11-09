Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times; one person wounded

Russian occupying forces have launched more than 40 attacks on three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving one civilian wounded, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"One person has been wounded. The enemy carried out more than 40 attacks across three districts using drones and artillery," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday, providing an update on the security situation as of 18:30.

According to him, in Nikopol district, the district center, as well as Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities, were targeted. An educational institution and a vehicle were damaged. A 68-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. In Rayivka community of Synelnykove district, warehouse facilities and a loader were damaged, and a fire broke out. In Samarivka district, the enemy shelled Pischanka community, damaging private homes and infrastructure.