Russia's territorial claims will not be focus of talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending war in Ukraine – media

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, set to resume Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, will focus on security guarantees and broader European security issues, while Russia's territorial claims will take a back seat, The New York Times reports.

"This week, negotiators will focus on security guarantees designed to prevent the war from restarting if a cease-fire is reached, U.S. officials have said. The idea is pan out from territorial claims to look at broader issues of European security, in hope of breaking the stalemate," the publication said in its report.

As previously reported, Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, noted that discussions on Ukraine's post-war security, its economic recovery, and mechanisms to prevent future conflicts should become an important part of the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

A trilateral meeting (between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the U.S. The main topics of the talks will be: an energy ceasefire (cessation of attacks on the energy sector and critical infrastructure), the safety of shipping in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

The United States will be represented at the talks by President Donald Trump's aides Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Vladimir Putin. In addition, it was reported that the Russian delegation will include Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president; Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, deputy foreign ministers of the Russian Federation; Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; and Yuri Zhigalovsky, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

Ukraine will be represented at the trilateral talks on ending the war, scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine; his First Deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine; and Davyd Arakhamia, Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.