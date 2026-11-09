Sybiha on fate of OSCE staff member detained in Russia: Moscow’s blatant disregard for intl law knows no bounds

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on developments regarding Vadym Holda—an OSCE staff member unlawfully detained by Russia—stated that "Moscow’s blatant disregard for international law knows no bounds," the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

"The Ukrainian side has learned that Vadym Holda has been transferred to a medical-correctional facility in Russia’s Tambov region, which poses an even more serious threat to his physical and mental health. The Foreign Minister noted that if this information is confirmed, Vadym would be the third OSCE staff member from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to be transferred to Russia in gross violation of the Geneva Conventions," the Foreign Ministry stated on Telegram on Monday.

"Such actions may also be classified as war crimes and represent yet another episode in a series of grave violations to which three OSCE staff members have been subjected. I call upon the OSCE Secretary General and the Swiss Chairmanship to take immediate steps to ascertain the whereabouts of these staff members and ensure their immediate and unconditional release. Ukraine will also raise this issue at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council," the ministry’s press service quoted Sybiha as saying.

"All three staff members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission—Dmytro Shabanov, Maksym Petrov, and Vadym Holda—must finally be released. Immediately," Sybiha emphasized.