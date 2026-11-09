UN calls for Abu Dhabi talks to be used to de-escalate situation, create conditions for ceasefire in Ukraine

The United Nations stated that there is an urgent need for immediate steps to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, expressing hope that the successful experience of the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky can be replicated in other areas, and called on the parties to make progress in upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi, Director for Europe and Central Asia Division, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Kayoko Gotoh said.

At a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, the UN representative stated that "in the current grim reality, practical steps for immediate de-escalation are urgently and vitally needed, even if limited in scope." In particular, she said the UN Secretary-General welcomed the recent six-day local ceasefire in the town of Oleshky in Kherson region.

"This humanitarian ceasefire – the longest since 2022 and fully implemented by the sides – was an encouraging example of what can be achieved with the necessary political will to save lives and provide humanitarian respite," Gotoh said.

The UN expressed gratitude to the First Lady of the United States, Pope Leo XIV, the Human Rights Commissioners of Ukraine and Russia, and all other parties involved who made this agreement possible.

"It also gave us some hope that it could be replicated in other areas where civilians are suffering, contributing to broader de-escalation," the representative said.

Gotoh also commended the U.S.-led diplomatic efforts and other regional initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue.

"In this regard, we welcome the United States-led diplomatic efforts, as well as other regional initiatives for dialogue. We urge the sides to seize the opportunity of the planned trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi later this week to make tangible progress. We hope that such efforts will help prevent further escalation, create conditions for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement, and contribute to inclusive dialogue on the future of European security. The United Nations is ready to make its capacities and expertise available in support of such efforts," Gotoh said.

She emphasized the UN Secretary-General's repeated calls for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire, which could be an important step toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Ukraine-in accordance with international law, in particular the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

"To break the current dangerous escalatory cycle, we must redouble diplomatic efforts and see concrete outcomes. The United Nations will continue to fully support all meaningful efforts to this end," Gotoh said.

As previously reported, on October 27, 2026, a six-day local humanitarian ceasefire began in Oleshky district of Kherson region. The operation's goal was to clear roads of mines, deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population, and evacuate residents from the combat zone. U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that nearly 800 people were evacuated as part of the humanitarian mission during the ceasefire in Oleshky.

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, mediated by the U.S., are scheduled to take place in the UAE on November 10-11.