Law enforcers uncover large-scale scheme involving illegal pipeline taps, oil theft – Naftogaz chief

Law enforcement officers, together with security specialists from Ukrnafta, have uncovered a large-scale scheme involving illegal taps into pipelines and the theft of crude oil, Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said on Monday.

"Last week, searches were conducted in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava and Sumy regions. Investigators are checking locations where stolen gas condensate and petroleum products illegally manufactured from it may have been stored," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Fedorenko, the searches followed lengthy operational work by law enforcement officers, supported by the Naftogaz group's security service.

The investigation is being conducted by the Kyiv Regional Police, operational support is being provided by the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, and procedural oversight is being exercised by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. Ukrnafta specialists are participating in the searches alongside investigators.

"We are continuing our systematic efforts to combat illegal pipeline taps. We identify and document them and hand the materials over to law enforcement," the Naftogaz chief said.

The Naftogaz group expects to receive full compensation for the losses incurred.