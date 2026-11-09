NATO Secretary General’s Chief of Staff to participate in discussions on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi – media

Geoffrey van Leeuwen, Chief of Staff to the NATO Secretary General, will take part in discussions regarding Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Euronews reported on Monday.

Furthermore, according to the broadcaster, the E3 nations (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) will be represented at the level of national security advisors.

The EU delegation in Abu Dhabi will be led by Björn Seibert, Chief of Staff to the President of the European Commission, and Maria Bura, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that Europe would participate in the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the Europeans appear to be establishing their own coordination mechanism with the USA and Ukraine, though the discussions planned for Abu Dhabi are specifically trilateral in nature.

U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner clarified on Monday that the talks with European nations are separate from the trilateral meeting between the USA, Russia, and Ukraine.

The trilateral meeting involving the USA, Russia, and Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10–11.