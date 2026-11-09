UN urges Russia to immediately halt attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, warning of further displacement this winter

The UN is calling on Russia to immediately cease attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Director for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas at the UN Department of Political and Peacekeeping Affairs Kayoko Gotoh said.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, the UN representative stated that, with winter rapidly approaching, the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical energy facilities "are of grave concern."

"We once again reiterate our strong call for an immediate halt to attacks on energy infrastructure, which, if allowed to continue unabated, would bring immense hardship and further displacement to Ukrainian civilians this winter. Attacks against energy infrastructure also endanger the safe operations of Ukraine's nuclear sites," she said.

Gotoh also expressed concern over reports of recent repeated Russian attacks on substations at several Ukrainian nuclear power plants and called it alarming that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to report military activity near Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which once again lost a stable external power supply this past weekend.

The UN said the regional and global consequences of the war in Ukraine continue to worsen. In particular, Gotoh said that incidents involving merchant ships in the Black Sea are negatively impacting global food security. The UN added that such attacks extend far beyond the ports of Ukraine and Russia.

"This ongoing trend of attacks continues to undermine maritime safety and put at risk global food security, as alternative routes cannot fully replace the Black Sea's shipping capacity. We reiterate our call for the protection of civilian vessels and port infrastructure," Gotoh said.

The UN called on "the sides to de-escalate and agree on practical arrangements that ensure safe navigation."