Kushner and Witkoff to hold consultations with Ukraine and European partners ahead of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff are set to meet with representatives from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. The meeting will take place ahead of trilateral talks concerning Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi, and is intended to coordinate positions on European security and the future of Ukraine in the post-war period.

Kushner announced this in a post on the social network X on Monday.

According to him, the meeting will serve as a continuation of the consultations and coordination that the American side has been conducting with its partners over the past few weeks.

“Before beginning the two days of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, @SEPeaceMissions and I will meet with our partners from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy to continue the close consultation and coordination we have undertaken on European security and Ukraine’s postwar future over the past several weeks,” Kushner said.

He noted that the trilateral talks would be the first of their kind since February. According to him, the goal of the meetings is to bring Ukraine and Russia together for a direct discussion of security issues, proposals, and potential solutions for the period following the end of the war.

Kushner expressed hope that the discussions would help identify areas of common interest, develop practical solutions, and provide momentum for the next stage of the negotiation process.