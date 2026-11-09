Kushner: Talks in Abu Dhabi to focus on Ukraine’s post-war security, economic recovery, prevention of future conflicts

Discussions regarding Ukraine’s post-war security, its economic recovery, and mechanisms to prevent future conflicts should form a key part of the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, stated Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"By discussing postwar security, economic recovery, and the mechanisms needed to prevent future conflict, we hope to shift the focus from managing the war toward building the foundations for a durable peace,".Kushner said on X Monday.

He noted that U.S. efforts are focused on four interconnected priorities: ending hostilities, developing post-war security guarantees, preparing a comprehensive economic plan for Ukraine, and advancing humanitarian measures.

As earlier reported, a trilateral meeting (involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, 2026. The meeting will be held in a working format, with the United States acting as a mediator. Key topics for negotiation include an "energy truce" (a cessation of strikes against energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the security of navigation in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

The United States will be represented at the talks by President Donald Trump’s aides, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky. It has also been reported that the Russian delegation will include presidential aide Yuri Ushakov; Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin; Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU); and Yuri Zhigarlovsky, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

Ukraine will be represented at the trilateral talks, aimed at ending the war and scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine; Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; his first deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; Vadym Skybytsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; and David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.