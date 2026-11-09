Head of NABU detectives on ‘Operation Carthage’: darkest part of corruption iceberg still underwater

A significant portion of the materials from "Operation Carthage" cannot yet be made public due to the interests of the investigation; what has been revealed is merely the "tip of the iceberg," notes Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the detective division at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"What you have seen is just the tip of the iceberg. We showed only what we could reveal without compromising the investigation. A substantial amount of material cannot be released at this time. And believe me, the darkest part of this corruption iceberg remains underwater," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He shared that working with such materials evokes, on one hand, "an almost physical sense of revulsion." "But on the other, it brings a very clear realization: no one but us can fix this. And this second feeling is far stronger than the first," Abakumov added.

According to him, this operation reveals an entirely different side of corruption. "Corruption is not just about money—or even just the abuse of power. It is about impunity. Corruption breeds impunity; impunity leads to a sense that 'anything goes'; and that sense of total permissiveness, sooner or later, turns into violence," the head of the detective unit explained.

In this context, he continued: "When a criminal knows that the protection of a law enforcement officer can be bought, they cease to fear the law. When a law enforcement officer realizes that their authority can be turned into a source of illicit enrichment, they cease to serve the state. And when these two find common ground, something far more dangerous than a typical corruption scheme emerges. A mafia is born."

"It is precisely the signs of such a system that we uncovered during operation Carthage," Abakumov noted.

He specified that, during the second phase of the operation, formal notices of suspicion were issued to the first five members of this new criminal organization—a group that, according to the investigation, involved at least 12 individuals.

"We have demonstrated how—as the investigation alleges—a system was used to provide cover for dozens of fraudulent call centers. We’ve shown how members of the criminal underworld interacted with law enforcement, and how they discussed attacks on those who dared to stand up to their illicit enterprise. And this is only a fraction of what we have managed to uncover," he explained.

Abakumov further emphasized that a much broader conclusion should be drawn from this case: "Corruption does not exist in isolation from society; it permeates it. It neither begins nor ends in the office of a high-ranking official accepting a bribe. Its existence requires dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of people—each performing a small, specific role within a vast criminal apparatus."

According to him, if this process is not halted, the state is doomed.

"That is precisely why I am always taken aback when I hear claims that fighting corruption is currently 'irrelevant'—that there are more pressing tasks during wartime, or that the fight against corruption can be deferred until after victory, at which point these issues can be addressed. Operation Carthage provides a very simple answer to that." "The fight against corruption is not merely a pressing issue; it is a prerequisite for the state’s survival… Operation 'Carthage' is ongoing. For us, this is more than just the name of a single investigation—it is a symbol of the work we must see through to the end… Carthage must be destroyed," concluded the head of the detective unit.