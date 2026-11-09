Ukrainian Defense Forces strike several key enemy targets in TOT

On November 8 and overnight into November 9, the Defense Forces struck a Russian satellite communication jamming station in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"An interesting 'trophy' was hit near Sartana, in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region. A Russian Starlink jamming station—which the occupiers were using to disrupt the satellite communications of the Ukrainian military—was struck there," the General Staff stated on its Telegram channel.

In Zaporizhia region, near Tokmak and Ostrykivka, ammunition depots were destroyed.

"Rounding out the list of targets hit is a Russian army logistics and supply depot near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region—yet another blow to the logistics of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff reports.