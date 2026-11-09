India ready to act as mediator in setting up food corridors - Zelenskyy-Modi call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the sides discussed, among other things, unblocking the Black Sea grain corridor.

"It is important that India find which of its own steps and what dialogue with other leaders it can use to contribute to bringing the end of the war closer. One area could be food security. We discussed how Russia is blocking grain exports in the Black Sea. India is ready to act as a mediator in setting up food corridors, and we count on continued efforts in this direction," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He stressed that Russia "must understand that its economy and hundreds of millions of people in different countries are suffering from the blocked sea routes."

"We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy told Modi about the diplomatic track toward ending the war.

"We are actively preparing on every issue on the agenda of the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and the same readiness to de-escalate is needed from Russia. The prime minister has said more than once, including to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," he said.

Modi, for his part, said on social network X that in the conversation with Zelenskyy he "reaffirmed India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way to a peaceful settlement of the conflict."

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and the various efforts aimed at restoring peace," Modi wrote.

Modi also said the leaders "discussed broad bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen ties between India and Ukraine."