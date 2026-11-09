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Number of injured in Kharkiv rises to five

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Number of injured in Kharkiv rises to five
Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

According to updated information, five people have been injured following a strike by an enemy UAV in Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Those injured include women aged 77 and 70, a 54-year-old man, and a boy aged 1 year and 11 months. A 46-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that three of the victims—two women and the child—have been hospitalized.

As previously reported, two women and a two-year-old boy were injured in the strike.

#casualties #kharkiv
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