Restoration Agency imposes moratorium on purchases of premium cars

The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, following inspections of institutions subordinate to it, has canceled purchases of premium cars in the regions worth 7 million hryvnias and imposed a moratorium on such tenders.

In particular, the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser for 4.26 million hryvnias for the Restoration Service in Lviv region was canceled, as was a tender for a premium car worth 2.9 million hryvnias for the Restoration Service in Kharkiv region.

"Premium cars - only at one's own expense! The purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser for 4.26 million hryvnias for the Restoration Service in Lviv region is unacceptable. I share the public's outrage and thank the journalists who drew attention to this situation," Ivan Fedorov, head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said on Telegram.

As reported by Nashi Hroshi, the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Lviv region ordered a passenger car for 4.26 million hryvnias from Servisnyi Tsentr Diamant LLC on November 2 following a tender. The contract provided for delivery by November 20 of a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport 3.3 Twin Turbo.

Fedorov said inspections have been launched, on his instruction, at institutions subordinate to the Restoration Agency. In particular, problematic procurement was also found in Kharkiv region, where the plan was to obtain a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, with a budget of 2,915,750 hryvnias set aside for it.

"In Lviv region, the car will be returned to the dealer, and the 4.26 million hryvnias will go back to the account. In Kharkiv region, the tender was canceled on November 6 on my instruction. A moratorium on the purchase of premium cars has been introduced across the Agency's system. The relevant personnel decisions have already been made. As head of the Agency, I am responsible for the work of the entire system. Budget funds must go to people's real needs, the protection of infrastructure and the restoration of the country," Fedorov said.