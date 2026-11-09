UNSC to meet Monday to discuss situation in Ukraine – Sybiha

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Monday evening, November 9, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.

"Ukraine remains committed to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. As diplomatic efforts continue, the world must not lose sight of the human cost of Russia’s war. Every day, civilians across Ukraine continue to face attacks on their homes, communities and critical infrastructure," he said on X.

Sybiha emphasized that, in just the last few weeks, Russia has launched waves of drones, guided aerial bombs, and missiles against Ukraine. Hospitals, humanitarian facilities, energy infrastructure, residential areas, and sites critical to nuclear safety continue to come under attack, the minister stressed.

"These are not isolated incidents. They form part of a systematic campaign against civilians and the infrastructure on which millions depend. Unable to break Ukraine’s determination, Russia continues to inflict suffering on ordinary people," the message reads.

As Sybiha notes, Ukraine will today call on the international community to help halt Russian attacks, strengthen the protection of the civilian population, increase pressure on the aggressor, and uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

According to him, the meeting will begin at 17:00 local time.