Ukrainian delegation to include Budanov, Kyslytsia, Skybytsky, Arakhamia, and Umerov – Presidential Advisor

Ukraine will be represented at the trilateral negotiations on ending the war, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), by Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine; Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; his First Deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; Vadym Skybytsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; and Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was announced to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday by Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications. He added that an analyst from the Foreign Intelligence Service will also be part of the Ukrainian delegation.

As previously reported, the trilateral meeting (involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10–11, 2026, and will be held in a working format with the United States acting as a mediator. The primary topics for negotiation include an "energy truce" (a cessation of strikes against energy facilities and critical infrastructure), the security of navigation in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.

The United States will be represented at the talks by Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both acting on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The Russian delegation at the trilateral talks between the USA, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, it was reported that the Russian delegation would include Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov; Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin; Igor Kostyukov, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; and Yury Zhigarlovsky, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

Representing NATO at the talks will be Geoffrey van Leeuwen, Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Also reported to be participating are Björn Seibert, Head of Cabinet for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Anna-Maria Boura, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to European Council President António Costa; and Günter Sautter, an advisor on foreign policy and security to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Additionally, Jonathan Powell—a national security advisor to British Prime Minister Andrew Burnham—arrived in Abu Dhabi a few days before the meeting, though his participation in the talks has not yet been confirmed.

Umerov stated that the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is already en route to the scheduled meetings in Abu Dhabi. According to him, representatives from European nations, specifically the E4 group (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy), as well as officials from NATO and the European Commission, will be in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. He emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation’s objective is to secure a long-term, sustainable peace, guaranteed security for Ukraine, and tangible opportunities for the country’s post-war reconstruction.