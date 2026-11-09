Case on embezzlement of over 102 mln hryvnias in purchase of reactive armor for tanks sent to court

A prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), based on materials from the pre-trial investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has sent an indictment to court in a case concerning the embezzlement of more than 102 million hryvnias in the procurement of reactive armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine's armored vehicles.

"The pre-trial investigation established that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, in April 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a contract with a state-owned enterprise for the urgent procurement of reactive armor for tanks," SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the anti-corruption prosecutors, the general director of the state-owned enterprise, enlisting two more individuals, devised a criminal scheme to embezzle the funds.

"The individuals signed an agreement under which the state-owned enterprise purchased reactive armor elements, in particular covers and trays, at prices inflated almost threefold," the statement said.

SAPO said the procurement was routed through shell companies, and the difference from the actual cost was transferred to controlled accounts for subsequent laundering.

"These actions by the individuals caused losses totaling more than 102 million hryvnias," the anti-corruption prosecutors stressed.

The statement also noted that the private company was not and is not a manufacturer of these defense goods, and that almost half of the reactive armor components were produced at another enterprise at prices almost 10 times lower than those stipulated in the contract with the state-owned enterprise.

The actions of the individuals were classified as follows: the former general director of the state-owned enterprise under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; the commercial director of the state-owned enterprise under Part 5 of Article 191; and the director of the private company under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 366.

The individuals were exposed by NABU detectives together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors.